Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 909,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,246 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Regency Centers worth $58,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 220,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,974,000. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 14.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,049 shares of company stock worth $6,793,636 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REG opened at $74.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $75.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

