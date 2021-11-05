Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 10,609 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,609 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Generac worth $44,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,584,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,876,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 173.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after purchasing an additional 104,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of GNRC opened at $452.03 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.56 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $443.70 and a 200-day moving average of $398.09.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.60.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.