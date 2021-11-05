Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 43,748 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,515 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 43,748 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Twitter worth $47,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 94.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,317 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,845 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,087 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $239,153,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 936.2% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,959 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $123,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sarah Personette sold 14,586 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $790,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,056,772. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.37.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $53.68 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of -223.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

