Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 6,608 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $110,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $363.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $365.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

