Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 87,683 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 87,683 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.30% of Darden Restaurants worth $57,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $23,218,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DRI opened at $146.08 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.69 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.99 and a 200-day moving average of $144.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,208,496.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,706,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,837. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

