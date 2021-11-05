Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 270,940 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cadence Design Systems worth $50,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 16.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 323.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,494,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $179.56 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.20 and a 1-year high of $179.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.90 and a 200-day moving average of $145.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 72.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.08.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,332,333.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,594 shares of company stock worth $33,580,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

