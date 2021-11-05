Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,004 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of The Progressive worth $50,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 4.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,168. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.43. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.