Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

PUMSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $12.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. Puma has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $13.13.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

