Pundi X[new] Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00002585 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $408.83 million and $58.90 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00084973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00081871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00103522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,449.57 or 0.07272574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,993.27 or 0.94786851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022618 BTC.

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

