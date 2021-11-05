Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for United Therapeutics Co. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.64. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.19 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $201.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.98. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $129.43 and a 12 month high of $216.90.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,224,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,646,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,981,460. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

