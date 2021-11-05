Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bogota Financial Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BSBK)

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Bogota Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bogota Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 3.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bogota Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

BSBK opened at $10.18 on Friday. Bogota Financial has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $146.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bogota Financial by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 33,604 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Bogota Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bogota Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bogota Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,237 shares during the period. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.