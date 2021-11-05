Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Amedisys, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amedisys in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist lowered their price target on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $174.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $137.82 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share.

Amedisys announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

