Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Issued By William Blair

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) – William Blair cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Astec Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

ASTE opened at $61.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 36.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 30.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

