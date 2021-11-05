Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harmonic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmonic’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

HLIT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $10.77 on Friday. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 179.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,675,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,875,000 after purchasing an additional 225,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,269,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 137,018 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 31.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 511,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 41.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $1,521,526.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

