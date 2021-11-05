Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paycom Software in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Mcdonough now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.06.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $512.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $505.20 and its 200 day moving average is $422.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

