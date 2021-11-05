Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Issued By B. Riley

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 957,255 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,389,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after buying an additional 566,188 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,147,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 250,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

