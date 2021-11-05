Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Amgen in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $4.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.09.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.81.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $214.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.03. Amgen has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $122.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 106.32% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after buying an additional 238,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,808,000 after purchasing an additional 313,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amgen by 155.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

