Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Cut by Analyst

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRSR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $26.53 on Friday. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.04.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $22,830,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,173,000 after acquiring an additional 604,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 285,214 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $8,259,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $4,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

