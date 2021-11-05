Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Everi in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Everi stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 2.75. Everi has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Everi in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Everi in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Everi by 44.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Everi in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Everi news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,455,851 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

