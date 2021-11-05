Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $866.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $20.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

