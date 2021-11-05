Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

