Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ONEOK in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

OKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

OKE stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.42. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,398,000 after buying an additional 139,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,647,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,673,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 46.9% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 16.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,393,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,147,000 after buying an additional 332,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 17.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 143,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

