QChi (QCH) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.36 Million

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. QChi has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $2,563.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QChi coin can now be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QChi has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00053849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.10 or 0.00245240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00096675 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About QChi

QChi (CRYPTO:QCH) is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

QChi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

