QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.3% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Amundi acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $1,068,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $384,470,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,000,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $162,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $156.34 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.74.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.