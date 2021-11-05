QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after DZ Bank upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. DZ Bank now has a $168.00 price target on the stock. QUALCOMM traded as high as $168.55 and last traded at $163.92, with a volume of 1072267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.11.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,309,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 86,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 29,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,150 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $47,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

