Quant Price Hits $256.39 on Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, Quant has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and approximately $48.98 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $256.39 or 0.00419400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001263 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $637.42 or 0.01042690 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

