Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at Scotiabank

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QBR.B. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quebecor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.33.

Shares of TSE:QBR.B traded up C$0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching C$30.34. 462,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,041. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 13.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.37. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$29.45 and a 12-month high of C$36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

