Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $143.81 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $160.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.51 and its 200 day moving average is $140.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

