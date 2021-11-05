Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDN. B. Riley raised their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Radian Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,691,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,642,000 after acquiring an additional 71,708 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,555,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,611,000 after buying an additional 36,702 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,899,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,273,000 after buying an additional 1,890,913 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,905,000 after buying an additional 167,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,098,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,436,000 after buying an additional 976,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $22.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Radian Group will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.