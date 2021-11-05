Rainicorn Trading Up 85.4% This Week (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a market cap of $84.35 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 85.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00083812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00083613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00103219 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.43 or 0.07301532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,222.56 or 1.00128952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022628 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars.

