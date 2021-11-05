Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,769,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.38% of Rambus worth $113,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

