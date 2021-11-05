Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stake Lifted by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the quarter. Rapid7 comprises approximately 0.8% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Rapid7 worth $17,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,996,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Rapid7 by 3.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,642,000 after buying an additional 40,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Rapid7 by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,504,000 after buying an additional 72,385 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Rapid7 by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

RPD stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.07. 1,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,224. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.43. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.60.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $1,066,989.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,418 shares of company stock valued at $12,836,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

