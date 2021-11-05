Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Announces Earnings Results

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Rapid7 stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.41. 537,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,196. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.81. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $64.82 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $6,277,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $66,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,418 shares of company stock valued at $12,836,086. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rapid7 stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Rapid7 worth $26,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

