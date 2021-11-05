Rarible Reaches Market Capitalization of $109.29 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Rarible has a total market cap of $109.29 million and $10.01 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for $21.16 or 0.00034269 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rarible has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00054023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.05 or 0.00244573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013025 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00096880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,163,534 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

