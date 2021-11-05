Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $28,142.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,121.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,471.97 or 0.07316465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.01 or 0.00325591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.71 or 0.00979540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00086969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.26 or 0.00420890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.00 or 0.00286311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.38 or 0.00239481 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

