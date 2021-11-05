Raymond James Boosts Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Price Target to $75.00

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

NYSE EVA opened at $67.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06. Enviva Partners has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $70.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Equities analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Riverstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 840.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 11,905,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,440,000 after buying an additional 10,639,685 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,834,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,249,000 after buying an additional 2,307,692 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,475,000 after buying an additional 1,699,723 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 12,744,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $475,479,000 after buying an additional 1,588,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,365,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,133,000 after buying an additional 889,487 shares during the last quarter.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

