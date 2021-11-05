Raymond James Boosts Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target to $33.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

Livent stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.14. 90,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,081. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -344.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.20. Livent has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc bought a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 143,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,012 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,861 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

