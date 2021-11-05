Raymond James Boosts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$26.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.18.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded up C$0.50 on Friday, reaching C$23.50. 177,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,226. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.45 and a 1-year high of C$23.50. The company has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.06.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$274.75 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$273,646.90.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

