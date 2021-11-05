Raymond James Increases Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$26.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,925. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 3.52. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.