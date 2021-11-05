Raymond James Increases Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $67.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s previous close.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.43. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 2.92. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

