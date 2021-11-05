Raymond James Increases Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$24.50

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.95% from the stock’s previous close.

TPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.86.

TSE TPZ traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$18.29. 344,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,849. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.42 and a 12 month high of C$18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 32.52 and a quick ratio of 32.47. The firm has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 181.39.

