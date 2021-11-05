Raymond James Increases Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to C$120.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TMTNF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.

Toromont Industries stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average of $85.13. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $63.62 and a one year high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

