Raymond James Weighs in on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BIP. Citigroup increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

BIP stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average is $55.48. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $45.54 and a twelve month high of $60.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 582.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

