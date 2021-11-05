Raze Network (RAZE) Price Up 73.5% This Week

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 73.5% higher against the US dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $17.56 million and $632,695.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00084176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00085372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00104014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,520.96 or 1.00660361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,468.37 or 0.07311130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022780 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,090,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

