RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Announces Earnings Results

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. RealNetworks updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

RNWK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.47. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03.

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealNetworks in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RealNetworks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 326,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.89% of RealNetworks worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

