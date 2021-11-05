RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Announces Earnings Results

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. RealNetworks updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
RNWK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.47. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03.
Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealNetworks in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.
About RealNetworks
RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.
