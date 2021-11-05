Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $71.28 on Friday. Realty Income has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.23.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 122.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,249 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $115,243,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Realty Income by 44.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,155 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

