Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

11/2/2021 – Customers Bancorp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

11/2/2021 – Customers Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/1/2021 – Customers Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Customers Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Customers Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $52.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Customers Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $49,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

