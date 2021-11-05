Record (LON:REC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.75

Shares of Record plc (LON:REC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.75 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 79.20 ($1.03). Record shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.10), with a volume of 289,185 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £167.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 85.75.

About Record (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.