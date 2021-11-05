Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.90% from the stock’s current price.

RDFN has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

RDFN stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.22. 21,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,917. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.68 and a beta of 1.72. Redfin has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $770,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $276,594.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,364.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,682 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 16.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

