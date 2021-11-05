RedFOX Labs (RFOX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.77 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $154.92 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.14 or 0.00269507 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00104930 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.00140582 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000870 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

